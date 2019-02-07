№91187 Korg Pa4x for sale 850 Euro

Contact
e1mediaincs@gmail.com
e1mediaincs@yahoo.com

skype: e1mediaincs@gmail.com

E1 Media Ltd is offering different kinds of electronics and Electrical appliances,Musical equipment at good and affordable prices.

Check out our products and prices.

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS/KEYBOARD
———————————-
Korg Pa800 Arranger — €550 EUR
Korg Pa3x Arranger — €700 EUR
Korg Pa4x Arranger — €850 EUR
Korg Pa2x Arranger — €650 EUR
Korg M3-88 Key Workstation/Sampler — €780 EUR
Korg OASYS 88 Keyboard — €2100 EUR
Korg Pa2XPro 76-key Arranger Keyboard —- €720 EUR

Yamaha Tyros 4 61-Key Arranger Workstation Keyboard — €1150 EUR
Yamaha Tyros 3 61-Key Arranger Workstation Keyboard — €980 EUR
Yamaha PSR-S910 61-Key Arranger Workstation — €750 EUR
Yamaha PSR-S950 61-Key Arranger Workstation — €950 EUR
Yamaha S90ES 88-Key Synthesizer —- €650 EUR
Yamaha 01V96 V2 Digital Mixer —- €850 EUR
Yamaha MOTIF XS8 88-Key Synthesizer €740 EUR
Yamaha MOTIF XS6 61-Key Synthesizer —- €780 EUR
Yamaha Motif XS7 76-Key Workstation —- €750 EUR

Roland V-Synth GT Synthesizer —- €800 EUR
Roland Fantom-G8 88-key Sampling —€850 EUR
Roland Fantom-G7 76-key Sampling Synth Workstation — €780 EUR
Roland Fantom-G6 61-key Sampling Synth Workstation — €580 EUR
Roland RD700GX Digital Stage Piano —- €850 EUR

Access Virus TI Polar —- €850 EUR

For more information and order inquiry,contact us via email or skype

