№92241 PET BOTTLE SCRAP == $200 Per MT

By  | 17.03.2019 | Filed under: Акценти
Акценти/

RECYCLING DEVELOPMENTS LTD is a well-known Exporter and Supplier of various Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metal such as

ALUMINUM EXTRUSION 6063 SCRAP == $600 Per MT
ALUMINUM UBC SCRAP $500 Per MT
ALUMINIUM INGOTS 99.8 == $1,500 PER MT
COPPER WIRE SCRAP === $2,000 Per MT
COPPER CATHODE -$500 Per MT
LEAD BATTERY SCRAP === $200
FRIDGE/AC COMPRESSOR SCRAP == $200 Per MT
BALED TYRE SCRAP == $65 Per MT
REJECTED CARTON PAPER ROLLS == $42 Per MT
HMS 1&2 == $150 Per MT
USED RAILS R50-R65 – $180 Per MT
MOTOR SCRAP == $80 Per MT

and many more and we are also dealers in both plastic and rubber scraps such as

PET BOTTLE SCRAP == $200 Per MT
PET FLAKES – Hot/Cold Washed == $250 Per MT
HDPE BOTTLE == $300 Per MT
HDPE DRUMS == $200 Per MT
LDPE FILMS == $200 Per MT
ABS SCRAP == $200 Per MT
USED CONVEYOR BELT == $250 Per MT
OLD CORRUGATED CARDBOARD (OCC) == $35 Per MT
OLD NEWSPAPER (ONP) cost == $22
SORTED WHITE LEDGER (SWL) == cost $80
SORTED OFFICE PAPERS(SOP) PAPER SCRAP == $50
HARD WHITE SHAVINGS (HWS) == $50

And lots more, As a reputed Exporter and Supplier, we bring forth a wide range of products, meeting various requirements. The products that we offer are available in several variants and are known all over the world for their quality and affordable price.

Також читайте

ID: 92241
URL:
HTML Link:
bbCode:

Газ на авто. Трускавець

Новини Трускавця та регіону

Оголошення ТВ

  • №92236 Первый заработок за один час. Законно и без рисков!
    17.03.2019 | 18:01

    Пройдите 1 регистрацию, сделайте 2 действия и получайте от 8950 рублей каждые сутки в автоматическом режиме. Мы гарантируем: - Первый заработок в течении 60 минут. - Стабильный доход 24 часа в сутки. - Поступление денег без задержек. - Для России, стран СНГ и Европы. - Без вложений и установки ПО. - Специально для новичков и [...]

  • Танцювальні майстер-класи у Трускавці
    25.02.2019 | 11:24

    Клуб спортивного танцю “Ювента Денс” та готельно-курортний “Карпати” запрошують на танцювальні майстер-класи, які відбуватимуться щопонеділка і щоп’ятниці о 20.15 в диско-барі ГКК “Карпати” (м. Трускавець, вул. Карпатська, 2). У програмі вивчення сальси, бачати, румби, вальсу, польки, джайву, танго та інших танців. Запрошуються всі бажаючі без вікових обмежень немає, партнер не обов’язковий. Також читайтеМолоді люди з [...]

  • Archive for Оголошення ТВ »

Архіви