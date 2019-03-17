№92241 PET BOTTLE SCRAP == $200 Per MT

RECYCLING DEVELOPMENTS LTD is a well-known Exporter and Supplier of various Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metal such as
ALUMINUM EXTRUSION 6063 SCRAP == $600 Per MT
ALUMINUM UBC SCRAP $500 Per MT
ALUMINIUM INGOTS 99.8 == $1,500 PER MT
COPPER WIRE SCRAP === $2,000 Per MT
COPPER CATHODE -$500 Per MT
LEAD BATTERY SCRAP === $200
FRIDGE/AC COMPRESSOR SCRAP == $200 Per MT
BALED TYRE SCRAP == $65 Per MT
REJECTED CARTON PAPER ROLLS == $42 Per MT
HMS 1&2 == $150 Per MT
USED RAILS R50-R65 – $180 Per MT
MOTOR SCRAP == $80 Per MT
and many more and we are also dealers in both plastic and rubber scraps such as
PET BOTTLE SCRAP == $200 Per MT
PET FLAKES – Hot/Cold Washed == $250 Per MT
HDPE BOTTLE == $300 Per MT
HDPE DRUMS == $200 Per MT
LDPE FILMS == $200 Per MT
ABS SCRAP == $200 Per MT
USED CONVEYOR BELT == $250 Per MT
OLD CORRUGATED CARDBOARD (OCC) == $35 Per MT
OLD NEWSPAPER (ONP) cost == $22
SORTED WHITE LEDGER (SWL) == cost $80
SORTED OFFICE PAPERS(SOP) PAPER SCRAP == $50
HARD WHITE SHAVINGS (HWS) == $50
And lots more, As a reputed Exporter and Supplier, we bring forth a wide range of products, meeting various requirements. The products that we offer are available in several variants and are known all over the world for their quality and affordable price.
Також читайте
|URL:
|HTML Link:
|bbCode:
Останні коментарі