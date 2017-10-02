Truskavets: A Resort Worth Discovering

In 1827 there appeared one more mark on the map of world resorts. Truskavets, a village in Eastern Galicia (then Austro-Hungary), hosted vacationers for the first time. Most of these were Poles who came to Truskavets to be treated for skin diseases and other ailments. Local water with a flavor of oil, called ‘Naftusia by local citizens, was used for drinking and washing for medicinal purposes. Subsequently, this water was found to have high mineral and biological content, but only when fresh, and the legend of Naftusia was born.

Over the past 190 years, hundreds of thousands, possibly even millions of people, have experienced its healing effect. Naftusia cures organs of the genitourinary system, has a diuretic and choleretic effect, helps with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, helps cure diabetes, removes radionuclides from the body, and this is just a partial list of its curative properties. In Truskavets resort there are also other healing waters (e.g., Sofia, Maria, Yuzya, Anna, Bronislava, Ferdinand, Edvard), in total 14 sources.

Truskavets is well known in Poland (in 1919-1939 the resort was a part of the II Rzeczpospolita), in Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Azerbaijan, the Baltics, and Central Asian republics (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan). In the second half of the twentieth century, Truskavets was an all-Union health resort. Representatives of all 15 union republics traveled here for treatment and rest. Both in the times of the Polish empire and the USSR, the political and cultural elite from a number of countries came to Truskavets for treatment. Truskavets hosted the President of Estonia, the Polish prime ministers, and senior executives from Moscow. After Ukraine gained independence, presidents Leonid Kravchuk and Leonid Kuchma were treated at the resort. The latter sometimes visited Truskavets several times a year.

Truskavets is still not well known in Western Europe. In the German speaking, French speaking and English speaking world, Truskavets continues to be terra incognita (unknown land). Unfortunately, in Western Europe as well as the America, Ukraine with its mighty potential for tourism and health centers, is still little known. Therefore, we will try to get the word out.

So, Truskavets is a resort town in western Ukraine, not far from Lviv and the border with Poland. This is a cozy, picturesque town with a population of about 20,000 people. It is situated in the ecologically clean region of the foothills of the Ukrainian Carpathians (the Carpathians are mountains of average height with even steeper slopes than the Alps). Truskavets is surrounded by woods from three sides, the climate here is soft, moderately continental, and people are kind and hospitable. The powerful diagnostic and therapeutic base of the health resorts of Truskavets is equal to the bases of many European capitals. In total there are more than 70 medical resort hotels and establishments in Truskavets and the total number of guests that the resort can host is around 350,000 people per year.

The resort offers three major forms of treatment, namely, medical rehabilitation after surgery, resort treatment of chronic diseases, and preventive treatment. Each of them has its own characteristics, and the common feature is the use of local healing waters, which are recommended to be taken directly from the pump rooms.

The services of the resort enable guests to undergo more than three hundred therapeutic and prophylactic procedures. At the resort, research and diagnostics are carried out in 28 clinical and 14 biochemical laboratories, in particular in immunological and clinical bacteriological laboratories, laboratories of immune enzyme and radioisotope diagnostics, in the rooms of functional diagnostics of the cardiovascular system and through endoscopic examination, and well as several other methods.

It happens that people who felt the beneficial effects of treatment in Truskavets keep coming here every year to improve their health till old age. For example, in 2017 the resort of Truskavets was visited by a 92-year-old Polish citizen who came here for the first time in 1992.

Although you can buy medicines, you cannot buy health for any money. People begin to appreciate their health when they start to lose it. The uniqueness of Truskavets is in its ability to pause the process of losing health and achieve its recovery. The rehabilitation at Truskavets resort shows excellent results, and prevention of diseases is high quality and reliable. So for those who are hearing about Truskavets for the first time, it’s worth learning more about it.

What do you need? First, find this city on the map and try to find the most official information about the treatments available at Truskavets resort. Secondly, with the help of online searches, get acquainted with suggestions from different resort hotels, and read reviews from those who have already visited Truskavets for treatment. And then, of course, the third important step is to get up the courage to make the journeyso as not to miss the chance to restore your own health. Let your travel agencies and your perseverance help you. Truskavets is worth discovering!

Volodymyr Kliuchak, translated by Ruslan Kuzmych, editored by Andy Lenec

