Yamaha Tyros5-76 – Arranger Workstation $2000 USD

By  | 04.12.2018 | Filed under: Акценти
Акценти/

We are a large musical instrument trading company, who enjoyed good reputation for many years.all brand new models of Musical instrument such as Saxophone,Drum Set,Trumpet,Keyboard,Guitar,Digital Piano,and many more at very cheap price with complete accessories. We can offer you a reasonable competitive prices!!!!
**Note : Contact us if you want the price and more details about the instrument..we also offer you so much discount on the keyboard..the instruments are cheap.

Below are few of our products.

Yamaha Tyros5-76 – Arranger Workstation
AC Power Cable
Wireless LAN Adapter
Music Rest
2 x Music Rest Brackets
Owner’s Manual
One (1) Year Warranty

Why buy from us?
* Your privacy is assured
* Secure transaction guaranteed
* We offer 90 days return policy and 100% money back guarantee.

Contact Name: Henry Gustavo
Email: H.Gustavo@outlook.com
Gmail: Henrygustavo209@gmail.com
SKYPE: Enquiry-musicalstore
WHATSAPP: +1(403) 618-3970

Також читайте

ID: 89467
URL:
HTML Link:
bbCode:

Газ на авто. Трускавець

Новини Трускавця та регіону

Оголошення ТВ

  • №89282 Офіційна робота в Німеччині.
    27.11.2018 | 11:10

    Офіційна робота в Німеччині, з оплатою від 8 євро/год і більше. Офіційне оформлення відбувається, по відрядженню форма А1 (від польської фірми на практику). Для оформлення на роботу потрібна польська робоча віза (з терміном не менше трьох місяців, або біометричний паспорт ( не менше 90 днів). Працевлаштування тільки офіційне, з віковим обмеженням до 50 років. Знання [...]

  • Запрошуємо на роботу
    31.10.2018 | 13:24

    ТзОВ «ГКК «Карпати» (м. Трускавець, вул. Карпатська, 2) запрошує на роботу інструктора з ЛФК. Тел. для довідок (03247) 6-21-22. Також читайтеЗапрошуємо на відзначення 100-літнього ювілею створення ЗУНР (0)Запрошуємо на Свято подяки Богові (0)Заходи до 76-річчя створення УПА (0)Оголошується конкурс на найкращу наукову роботу серед студентів вишів України з гарантованою грошовою винагородою! (0)

  • Archive for Оголошення ТВ »

Архіви